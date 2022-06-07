AT&T Workers Seek To Certify 300,000 ERISA Class Members

By Abby Wargo (June 7, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A group of AT&T Inc. employees and retirees asked a California federal judge to certify two classes containing nearly 300,000 people total in a suit alleging the company miscalculates married couples' pension plans. The workers said in a motion filed Monday that their case accusing AT&T of violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by systemically underpaying pension benefits to married couples is "tailor made" for class treatment. The telecom giant uses all the same factors to determine benefits amounts for married joint survivor annuity recipients as it does for single life annuity benefits, they said. "In one fell swoop, this court...

