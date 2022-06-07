DC Judge Blesses $63M Deal Over 2015 OPM Hack

By Alyssa Aquino (June 7, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge gave an early blessing on Tuesday to a $63 million settlement that would allow government workers affected by the 2015 cyberattack on the U.S. Office of Personnel Management to recoup up to $10,000 apiece. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson preliminarily approved the settlement between the OPM, contractor Peraton Risk Decision Inc., and a class of current, former and prospective government workers who can show they spent money, or time, responding to the data theft. Peraton conducts background checks for federal agencies. Judge Jackson found that the deal, which would provide awards between $700 and $10,000 to eligible...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS