'Chrisley Knows Best' Stars Convicted In Bank Loan Scheme

By Rosie Manins (June 7, 2022, 3:15 PM EDT) -- The stars of reality television show "Chrisley Knows Best" were found guilty Tuesday by a Georgia federal jury of bank fraud and tax evasion following a three-week trial in Atlanta. Todd and Julie Chrisley were grim-faced as the verdict was read in the Northern District of Georgia, where they were supported in the court by three of their children and Todd Chrisley's mother. The Chrisleys were accused of securing more than $30 million in bank loans with false bank account statements, credit scores and personal financial statements. Prosecutors said they used community banks in the Atlanta area to avoid due diligence...

