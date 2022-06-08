'Lottery Lawyer' And Alleged Mafioso Stuck With Joint Trial

By Stewart Bishop (June 8, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday denied renewed motions for separate trials by former Rivkin Radler LLP partner Jason "The Lottery Lawyer" Kurland and alleged Genovese crime family soldier Christopher Chierchio, who both stand accused of cheating lottery winner clients out of millions of dollars. U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn said despite the fact that Kurland and Chierchio aren't charged together in a single conspiracy, the law permits a joint trial on multiple offenses allegedly committed by multiple defendants, where they are "unified by some substantial identity of facts or participants, or arise out of a common plan...

