Harvey Weinstein Goes After Fiat Chrysler Over 2019 Crash

By Hailey Konnath (June 7, 2022, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Harvey Weinstein on Tuesday accused Fiat Chrysler of giving him an "unreasonably dangerous" Jeep Wrangler that he flipped in 2019 while trying to avoid a deer, claiming the vehicle's brakes failed, leading to the crash and leaving the disgraced Hollywood mogul "catastrophically injured." According to the complaint, filed in New York state court, Weinstein was "rendered paralyzed" after the Aug. 17, 2019, rollover in Bedford. FCA US LLC had provided the vehicle to be featured in one of his films, Weinstein said. That day, he was driving the "defective" Wrangler when he tried to avoid hitting a deer, Weinstein said....

