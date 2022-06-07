Chicken Execs 'Ganged Up' To Fix Prices, 3rd Jury Hears

By Cara Salvatore (June 7, 2022, 11:31 PM EDT) -- Federal antitrust prosecutors began their third try at a criminal price-fixing trial against chicken executives Tuesday in Denver, unveiling a pared-down case that men from two companies "secretly ganged up" to gouge KFC because they knew each other — and to make money. The U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division shuffled its trial team and cut the defendant roster in half for this third go-round, seen as a critical test after recent losses in other antitrust litigation and after having to fight just to try it again after two mistrials. The narrowed scope made an easier task for the Antitrust Division's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS