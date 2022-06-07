Final 'Varsity Blues' Trial Opens With Talk Of 'Paper Bag' Bribe

By Brian Dowling (June 7, 2022, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The last "Varsity Blues" trial opened Tuesday before a Boston federal jury, with prosecutors describing a father stuffing a cash bribe into a paper shopping bag to win his daughter's admission to Georgetown, and defense lawyers suggesting the money was simply a thank-you gift to an old college friend. In his federal bribery and conspiracy trial, Amin Khoury is fighting charges that he agreed to pay Georgetown University tennis coach Gordon Ernst $200,000 in exchange for securing his daughter a slot on the Division I school's team. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Markham told the jury that Khoury hatched the plan with...

