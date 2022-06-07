Better.com Duped Investors To Keep SPAC Deal, Ex-Exec Says

By Lauren Berg (June 7, 2022, 11:32 PM EDT) -- A former executive for mortgage and real estate company Better.com claims she was fired after she complained that the company's CEO misled investors about the company's performance in order to make sure its plan to go public is successful, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. Sarah J. Pierce, who served as Better Holdco Inc.'s executive vice president of sales and operations, complained several times to CEO Vishal Garg and other company executives about misleading statements that Garg had made about the company's financial prospects to keep investors tied to its planned merger with a SPAC, or blank-check...

