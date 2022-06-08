Lin Wood Insurer Wants Attys' Libel Case Stayed

By Rosie Manins (June 8, 2022, 3:51 PM EDT) -- An insurer of prominent conservative attorney L. Lin Wood Jr. has asked a Georgia federal judge to pause a defamation case brought against him by three lawyers he used to work with while it pursues a court order that it's not liable to cover the litigation. An insurer of conservative attorney L. Lin Wood Jr. wants a pause in a defamation case brought against him while it pursues a court order stipulating that it's not liable to cover the litigation. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File) Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co., or GFB, on Tuesday asked to stay the libel suit brought in...

