Tennis Tutor Admits To 'Varsity Blues' Bribe, Coverup At Trial

By Chris Villani (June 8, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A tennis instructor told jurors in the third and final "Varsity Blues" trial Wednesday that he funneled a $200,000 cash bribe from a wealthy parent to a Georgetown University coach, then later agreed to cover up the payment when the college admissions scandal broke. During the first day of testimony in the trial of Amin Khoury, the panel heard from Timothy Donovan, the owner of a tennis recruitment and coaching company who prosecutors say acted as a middleman between Khoury and former Georgetown coach Gordon Ernst. The three men, former teammates on the Brown University tennis team, reunited with some other...

