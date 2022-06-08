NJ Diocese GC Returns To Norris McLaughlin As Member

By Nick Muscavage (June 8, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Norris McLaughlin PA recently added Michael K. Ligorano as a member, who is returning to the firm after leaving for a stint as the general counsel for the Diocese of Metuchen. Ligorano, who worked at the Bridgewater, New Jersey-based firm from 2001 to 2013, rejoined as a member in its real estate, finance and land use group and immigration practice group on May 31. The firm announced his return on Wednesday. "I thoroughly enjoyed my prior 12 years with Norris McLaughlin," Ligorano told Law360 Pulse on Wednesday. "Then, and now, the firm has a great team of highly skilled professionals with...

