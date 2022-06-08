Ecuador On The Hook For $10.7M In Oil Drilling Case

By Caroline Simson (June 8, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Ecuador has been ordered by an international tribunal to pay more than $10.7 million to Singapore-incorporated oil and gas company Gente Oil following a dispute over a contract to develop an oil block in a northeastern province, though the country has already vowed to seek annulment of the award. Both sides issued statements on Tuesday acknowledging the May 24 award, in which the tribunal determined that Ecuador had breached its decade-old contract with Gente Oil for the Singue block by failing to create the necessary infrastructure to transfer the oil, giving priority to oil produced by other parties, including state-owned entities,...

