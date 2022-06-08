NJ Casino, Fired GC Complete Deal In Whistleblower Suit

By Bill Wichert (June 8, 2022, 3:28 PM EDT) -- An Atlantic City casino and its former general counsel have wrapped up a deal to resolve her claims of being fired for objecting to the submission of false information to state regulators, ending an apparent impasse over the settlement, according to a filing on Wednesday in New Jersey state court. In a stipulation of dismissal with prejudice in her whistleblower and discrimination lawsuit, plaintiff Loretta Pickus, an ex-senior vice president of Ocean Casino Resort — formerly the Revel Casino Hotel — and the casino said her claims against it had been "amicably settled." The terms of the settlement were not immediately available....

