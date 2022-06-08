Joint Juice Hit With $1.49M NY Class False Ad Verdict

By Dorothy Atkins (June 8, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury on Tuesday found that the maker of Joint Juice drink products misled a class of New York consumers about the drinks' health benefits and awarded the plaintiffs $1.49 million in actual damages, wrapping up a weekslong trial. A unanimous jury found a BellRing Brands subsidiary, Premier Nutrition Corp., liable for violating multiple provisions of the New York General Business Law by misleading a certified class of New York consumers about the health benefits of the glucosamine-based beverage on joints. In light of their finding, the jury awarded $1.49 million in actual damages for 166,249 Joint Juice units...

