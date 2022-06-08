Exxon, Suncor Ask Justices To Review Climate Suit Remand

By Keith Goldberg (June 8, 2022, 2:56 PM EDT) -- ExxonMobil Corp. and Suncor Energy on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the Tenth Circuit's ruling that a suit by Colorado local governments seeking climate change-related infrastructure damages belongs in state court, arguing that federal law must apply to such cases. The petition for writ of certiorari tees up a final battle over where climate torts against fossil fuel companies can be contested, after the Supreme Court last year ordered circuit courts to expand their reviews of remand orders. The Tenth Circuit and several other circuit courts have since reaffirmed their previous rulings that such suits don't implicate federal...

