Red Sox Network Drops Claims Against Wife Of Fired Exec

By Brian Dowling (June 8, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The broadcaster of the Boston Red Sox dropped federal claims against the wife of a former vice president who the network claims stole more than $500,000 through invoices paid to a bogus shell company he set up, according to a Wednesday filing. Shortly after New England Sports Network LP filed its civil suit in January against its former Vice President of Digital Ariel Legassa, it roped his wife Nilda Legassa into the suit, claiming he deposited about $80,000 into her account to hide the allegedly ill-gotten funds. Nilda Legassa, who denied being involved in or aware of the transfer, asked U.S....

