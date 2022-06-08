Drug Industry Didn't Create Nation's Opioid Crisis, Judge Told

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 8, 2022, 10:44 PM EDT) -- An addiction specialist called by the defense in a bellwether trial over claims Teva, Allergan, Anda and Walgreens illegally fueled San Francisco's opioid epidemic testified Wednesday that American's drug abuse problems predate the increased use of prescription opioids and can be pinned on myriad social, cultural and mental health causes. The expert for the defense, psychiatrist Douglas Tucker, is a physician who treats individuals with addiction and chronic pain who is also a clinical psychiatry professor at the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine. Tucker said a multitude of factors created the opioid crisis — but none of the...

