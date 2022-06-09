Judge Admits Error In Disney Digital FX Copyright Fight

By Tiffany Hu (June 8, 2022, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Wednesday that he will reconsider whether The Walt Disney Co. owes a portion of the profits from "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Deadpool" to a digital effects company that claims its technology was unlawfully used to make the movies. The about-face comes after U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar ruled in August that digital effects firm Rearden LLC could potentially show enough of a link between its copyrighted MOVA facial capture system and Disney's profits to recover a portion of them. Among other things, the judge had found that a draft press release for "Guardians of...

