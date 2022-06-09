Ex-Hollywood Exec's BlackRock Con Merits 9 Years, Feds Say

By Ivan Moreno (June 9, 2022, 2:35 PM EDT) -- A former Hollywood executive deserves a nine-year prison sentence for the "uncommon brazenness and greed" reflected in his guilty plea for defrauding a BlackRock Inc. investment fund of nearly $30 million intended for film distribution and advertising, federal prosecutors have said. The government's recommended punishment for 68-year-old William Sadleir filed this week came in response to his June 1 sentencing memorandum that asks for probation and home confinement instead of prison — a proposition prosecutors said "would send the wrong message to both the defendant and the public." "It is important for the public to see that defendants of wealth and...

