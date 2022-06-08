Cosby Denies Molesting Teen In Video Depo Played For Jury

By Craig Clough (June 8, 2022, 10:41 PM EDT) -- A California jury considering claims that Bill Cosby molested a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 was shown a video deposition Wednesday where the comedian denied knowing her or that the incident happened, although he admitted pursuing females during that era and not regularly inquiring about their age. Because Cosby has not attended the trial to date and is not expected to testify, the video deposition could be the only time the jury directly hears from the entertainer. The video was about 11 minutes in length and edited to only include certain highlights from his deposition, which was taken...

