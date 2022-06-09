Chicken Insider Testifies About Game-Changing Meeting

By Cara Salvatore (June 8, 2022, 11:36 PM EDT) -- A key insider witness in a price-fixing case against five chicken executives told a Denver federal jury on Wednesday of his astonishment during a 2014 meeting where, he said, it first dawned on him that his superiors believed sharing pricing intel with competitors was "how it's done." Federal prosecutors from the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division called Pilgrim's Pride salesman Robbie Bryant on Wednesday as the third witness in their trial against five men accused of perpetrating a sprawling scheme to rig bids for fast-food chicken contracts, particularly a contract for KFC negotiated in 2014. The defendants are Pilgrim's Pride...

