NY Law Firm Can't Escape Suit Over Soured $30M Loan

By Emily Lever (June 9, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday rejected Meister Seelig & Fein LLP's bid to dismiss a legal malpractice suit from an Israeli software CEO, who accuses the firm of poorly representing him when he loaned $30 million for a business venture with three U.S. warehouses as collateral. Avishai Abrahami, the founder and CEO of web hosting company Wix.com, claims in his December suit that the firm failed to do due diligence or provide good legal advice about the collateral for the $30 million loan he made to a real estate developer. The collateral, held by Meister Seelig in escrow, had...

