Thor Equities Defends Experts Ahead Of Virus Coverage Trial

By Ben Zigterman (June 9, 2022, 3:11 PM EDT) -- Commercial property owner Thor Equities defended its experts' testimony ahead of a COVID-19 coverage trial in its suit against Factory Mutual Insurance Co. in New York federal court. The insurer sought last month to exclude expert testimony from professors Igor Burstyn and Jeffrey Stempel, calling it unfair and unreliable, but Thor Equities LLC said Wednesday that the experts are more than qualified to testify about the development of certain exclusions and the likelihood that COVID-19 was present at its properties. Thor sued Factory Mutual in April 2020 seeking coverage for at least $20 million in expected missed rental payments from its tenants during the pandemic....

