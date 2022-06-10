Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Adidas Settles Ex-Tennis Coach's 'Inner Game' TM Suit

By Ivan Moreno (June 10, 2022, 2:08 PM EDT) -- Adidas has settled a federal lawsuit alleging the company's use of the term "Inner Game" to promote a line of products infringed on the name of a popular sports coaching movement launched in the early 1970s by author and former tennis instructor Tim Gallwey, his attorney said late Thursday.

"Without admitting liability, Adidas America and Adidas AG agreed to stop using the Inner Game trademark in the EU and the United States," Beverly Hills entertainment attorney Perry C. Wander told Law360 in a statement. He said the settlement terms are confidential.

California U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder on Wednesday signed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!