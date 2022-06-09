Loan Workout Group Debuts At Cullen And Dykman

By Adrian Cruz (June 9, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Cullen and Dykman LLP has launched a new practice group focused on loan workouts, a move the firm attributed to the recent increase in distressed loan activity seen by a number of its banking clients. The loan workout practice group, led by New York-area partners Thomas R. Slome, Bonnie Pollack and Samit Patel, consists of 20 attorneys from a variety of practice groups such as banking and financial services, bankruptcy, corporate, real estate, taxation and commercial litigation, the firm said in an announcement Wednesday. Slome told Law360 on Thursday that the firm decided to launch a dedicated practice group to loan...

