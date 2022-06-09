Feds' Patent Injunction Views Murky After Dropped Policies

By Ryan Davis (June 9, 2022, 10:00 PM EDT) -- By discarding policy statements that either endorsed or discouraged seeking injunctions based on standard-essential patents, the Biden administration has given courts the flexibility to weigh antitrust issues in each case, yet left it unclear when the government might step in, experts say. On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and the National Institute of Standards and Technology withdrew a Trump-era 2019 statement holding that injunctions should be available when patents that are essential to industry standards, like 4G wireless, are found to be infringed. At the same time, the agencies did not adopt a draft policy...

