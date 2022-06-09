Nassar Victims May Have Law, Facts On Side In $1B FBI Case

By Jack Queen (June 9, 2022, 10:41 PM EDT) -- As victims of Larry Nassar pursue $1 billion in damages from the FBI for its botched investigation, experts say fresh case law, enormous public pressure and the government's own admission that it failed hundreds of young gymnasts could tip the scales. More than 90 of the former USA Gymnastics team doctor's estimated 265 victims filed claims against the FBI on Wednesday, and federal law gives the U.S. Department of Justice six months to settle before the victims can take the matter to court. The gymnasts — including Olympic gold medalists McKayla Maroney, Simone Biles and Aly Raisman — join another 13 gymnasts...

