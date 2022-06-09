Iraqi Telecom Asks 2nd Circ. For $42M Lebanon Bank Freeze

By Rachel Scharf (June 9, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The ongoing Lebanese economic crisis is not reason enough for a New York federal judge to significantly reduce a $42 million attachment order against the Intercontinental Bank of Lebanon, an Iraqi telecommunications firm told a Second Circuit panel on Thursday. Iraq Telecom Ltd. is appealing a decision by U.S. District Judge Denise Cote to vacate all but $3 million of an ex parte attachment entered after a Lebanese arbitral tribunal found that the bank defrauded the telecom company in a 2011 loan deal. Iraq Telecom is now pursuing a second round of arbitration to collect damages for the alleged fraud. Judge Cote,...

