Jury Clears Reckitt Benckiser In Trade Secret, Fraud Trial

By Adam Lidgett (June 9, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal jury has cleared health- and hygiene-related consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser of fraud and trade secret misappropriation claims in a suit from Absorption Pharmaceuticals over a premature ejaculation treatment.

According to a verdict form filed Wednesday, the jury said Absorption did not prove it owned one or more trade secrets that were at issue in the case, which was filed in February 2017, and also found in favor of Reckitt Benckiser LLC on the fraud claim. No reason was given behind the jury's reasoning.

The complaint — originally filed in Nevada federal court before making its way to New...

