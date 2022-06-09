Holland & Knight Adds Private Equity Group In Charlotte

By Rachel Rippetoe (June 9, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP snagged a group of five corporate partners from Moore & Van Allen PLLC in Charlotte, North Carolina, the firm announced Thursday. Rick Bange, John Gilson, Mike Miller, Emerich Gutter and Ben Weadon have joined Holland & Knight in Charlotte, N.C. Rick Bange, John Gilson, Mike Miller, Emerich Gutter and Ben Weadon are all corporate and merger and acquisitions lawyers focused specifically on private equity. David Barkus, leader of the firm's private equity team, said in a statement that the hires will strengthen the firm's national corporate team, which has grown to more than 360 attorneys, and also...

