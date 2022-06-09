Ex-Illumina CPA Ducks Prison After Insider-Trading Testimony

By Pete Brush (June 9, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Thursday allowed a former Illumina Inc. accountant to avoid prison after she testified to passing secret earnings information about the California gene tech company to a San Diego speculator currently in prison for insider trading. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe fined defendant Patty Bustos $20,000 and directed her to complete 250 hours of community service over two years of supervised release. "It's obvious that the assistance she provided to the government was quite useful," Judge Gardephe said. Bustos, 34, of San Diego pled guilty in secret to three conspiracy and fraud counts in 2019. She...

