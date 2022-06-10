Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Fanatics' Sports Merchandise Antitrust Suits Spread To MLB

By Bryan Koenig (June 10, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A sports-branded goods retailer sued Major League Baseball and its principle e-commerce partner, Fanatics, for allegedly locking branded merchandise retailers out of selling through Amazon and other third-party online marketplaces, expanding suits targeting Fanatics' alleged market control from its professional football origins.

In the wake of other lawsuits alleging the National Football League and Fanatics Inc. reached an exclusive deal to sell officially licensed merchandise and boycotted other sellers that had already purchased merchandise for resale from Amazon's third-party online marketplace, Omaha, Nebraska-based Casey's Distributing Inc. hit MLB, its teams and Fanatics with a proposed class action in New York federal...

