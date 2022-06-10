Former Exec Says EBay Should Pay Legal Tab Despite Plea

By Chris Villani (June 10, 2022, 1:20 PM EDT) -- A former EBay Inc. executive argued Thursday that his former employer should pay his legal bills even though he admitted to playing a role in a cyberstalking and harassment campaign against a Massachusetts couple whose blog criticized the e-commerce giant. Former EBay senior director of safety and security Jim Baugh said whether the company should be off the hook for his defense in a civil suit brought by the couple hinges on whether he believed he was breaking the law at the time of the actions that landed him in hot water. Under the California Labor Code, which EBay does not...

