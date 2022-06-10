NYC Teachers Want Judge Off Vax Case Due To Pfizer Stock

By Rachel Rippetoe (June 10, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Challengers to New York City's vaccine order want the federal judge overseeing their case disqualified, after discovering she held up to $100,000 in Pfizer stock in 2020. U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni of the Southern District of New York was biased in refusing to grant a preliminary injunction to 10 New York City Department of Education teachers and administrators who say they were unlawfully denied religious exemptions from the city's vaccine requirement for public school staffers because she had a direct financial interest in the case, the plaintiffs argued in a memo filed Thursday. "Given the financial conflicts of interest...

