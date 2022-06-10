Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NYC Teachers Want Judge Off Vax Case Due To Pfizer Stock

By Rachel Rippetoe (June 10, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Challengers to New York City's vaccine order want the federal judge overseeing their case disqualified, after discovering she held up to $100,000 in Pfizer stock in 2020.

U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni of the Southern District of New York was biased in refusing to grant a preliminary injunction to 10 New York City Department of Education teachers and administrators who say they were unlawfully denied religious exemptions from the city's vaccine requirement for public school staffers because she had a direct financial interest in the case, the plaintiffs argued in a memo filed Thursday.

"Given the financial conflicts of interest...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!