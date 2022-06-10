DOD Contractors' Price-Gouging Targeted In Bicameral Bill

By Nicole Rosenthal (June 10, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Loopholes that enable price-gouging by military contractors are the target of a bill introduced in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives requiring stricter price transparency from companies if adequate pricing competition is unavailable. Introduced by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., on Thursday the "Stop Price Gouging the Military Act" would require military contractors to provide the government with pricing information should it receive less than two responsive and responsible offers. Large defense contractors would also be required to share any changes in the volume of goods or services sold, changes in price averages and gross margins....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS