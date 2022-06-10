Amazon Brass Face Investor Suit Over Data, Antitrust Risks

By Sarah Jarvis (June 10, 2022, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Current and former Amazon officers and directors, including founder Jeff Bezos, have been hit with a derivative investor suit alleging they put the e-commerce giant at risk by misleading shareholders, mishandling biometric data and engaging in anticompetitive behavior. Francis Gimbel Jr., a Pennsylvania resident and Amazon stockholder, said in a sweeping 74-page complaint filed Thursday in a Washington federal court that Bezos and 19 other current or former officials of Seattle-based Amazon breached their fiduciary duties and caused the company "significant" damages in the form of various lawsuits filed against it, a criminal referral to the U.S. Department of Justice, and a reported probe...

