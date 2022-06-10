Balwani Can't Get Jury Edge Over Lost Theranos Database

By Dorothy Atkins (June 10, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge finalized jury instructions in former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani's criminal fraud trial on Friday, refusing his request to instruct jurors that they can infer that inaccessible Theranos patient-testing data in a missing database is unfavorable to the government's case. During a hearing outside the presence of the jury, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila approved various changes that the parties agreed to make to certain jury instructions, but the judge said he wouldn't adopt Balwani's proposed "adverse inference" instruction. Balwani's counsel had asked the judge to instruct jurors that if they find that the government "negligently or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS