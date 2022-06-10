Albright Sends Google Voip-Pal Row To Calif., Keeps Amazon

By Jasmin Jackson (June 10, 2022, 9:16 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright has allowed Google to transfer Voip-Pal's wireless patent suit against it in Texas to California, but didn't grant the same request by Amazon in related litigation, determining that the search engine could face difficulties remotely accessing evidence. The Western District of Texas judge said in a duo of orders — which were unsealed on Wednesday and Friday — that only one of the technology companies can take Voip-Pal.com Inc.'s separate patent suits against them over wireless communication systems to the Northern District of California. According to Judge Albright, employees of Amazon.com Inc. could easily access relevant...

