Harvard Unharmed In $1.5M Bribes Case, Fencing Coach Says

By Brian Dowling (June 10, 2022, 1:47 PM EDT) -- A former Harvard University fencing coach and a Maryland businessman accused of swapping recruitment slots for $1.5 million in bribes told a Boston federal judge Friday that a fraud charge in the case must go because the alleged bribes weren't alleged to have hurt the elite school's bottom line. The purportedly missing allegation was the central contention during arguments before U.S. District Judge George A. O'Toole over a joint motion to dismiss the honest services fraud count against Peter Brand, the onetime fencing coach, and Jie "Jack" Zhao, a resident of Potomac, Maryland. The government claims Brand's acceptance of more than...

