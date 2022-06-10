New Cosby Accuser Would Change 'Entire Case,' Judge Says

By Craig Clough (June 10, 2022, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles judge overseeing a civil trial over claims Bill Cosby sexually assaulted a teenager at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 on Friday denied her attorneys' request to allow a rebuttal witness who claims Cosby raped her at 16 — testimony the judge said would "change the entire case." Attorney Gloria Allred of Allred Maroko & Goldberg made the request Thursday and said the witness would rebut video deposition testimony of Cosby denying he ever knowingly pursued underage girls. Although Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Craig D. Karlan appeared open to the request on Thursday, he told the parties Friday he would...

