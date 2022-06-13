Real Estate Rumors: Eduardo Pelaez, Metro Loft, Graham

By Andrew McIntyre (June 13, 2022, 3:16 PM EDT) -- An entity managed by investor Eduardo Pelaez has purchased a pair of Miami warehouses that have been converted to office space, the South Florida Business Journal reported Monday. The $18.75 million deal is for 100 N.E. 28th St. and 85 N.E. 27th St. as well as a nearby parking lot, and the seller is an entity managed by investor Martin Miculitzki, according to the report. The properties have a combined more than 23,000 square feet, the journal reported. A venture of investor Jeffrey Gural and Metro Loft Management is buying a New York Financial District office tower for roughly $250 million,...

