Feds Deny Ongoing Harm To Haitians In Border Whipping Suit

By Rae Ann Varona (June 13, 2022, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration asked a D.C. federal judge to toss a proposed class action from Haitian asylum-seekers accusing border patrol officers of whipping migrants, saying the migrants could not prove they'd likely be injured in the near future. The Haitian migrants had claimed last December that border patrol agents used horse reins as whips on migrants, and held on to one migrant plaintiff's collar and dragged him for several minutes. But the Biden administration told the D.C. federal judge on Friday that the proposed class action could not stand as the migrants were not currently subject to any of the unlawful...

