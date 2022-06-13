Justices Spurn Insys Exec's Appeal In Landmark Opioid Case

By Jack Queen (June 13, 2022, 10:07 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it would not hear an appeal by John Kapoor, the founder of Insys Therapeutics Inc., challenging his conviction for orchestrating a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe a powerful opioid spray. A Boston jury found Kapoor and other former Insys executives guilty in 2019 of using a sham speaker program to funnel cash and perks to doctors who wrote more prescriptions of Insys' fentanyl spray, Subsys. It was the first successful prosecution of top pharmaceutical executives tied to the opioid crisis, advancing the novel theory that Kapoor's scheme amounted to a racketeering conspiracy. Kapoor argued in...

