EPA Tells High Court Wetlands Project Needed Water Permit

By Clark Mindock (June 13, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has told the U.S. Supreme Court a ruling in favor of Idaho landowners who want to build a home on wetlands without a Clean Water Act permit would undermine key protections under the law. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday urged the nation's high court to affirm a Ninth Circuit order saying the government said correctly identified the landowners' property as falling under the CWA, since the land is wetlands located a mere 30 feet from a tributary of a creek that feeds into Priest Lake. That lake is a traditional navigable water protected by the CWA...

