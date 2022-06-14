Calif. Judge Boots Chicago Music Fest's Weather Case To NY

By Riley Murdock (June 14, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- The Spring Awakening Music Festival in Chicago will have to head to New York to argue its case that its insurer owes it coverage for losses associated with a weather interruption that shut down the electronic dance music festival grounds last year, a California federal judge ruled. A Chicago music festival that says its insurer owes it coverage after weather shut it down will have to argue its case in New York, a California federal judge ruled. (iStock) U.S. District Judge George H. Wu found Monday that the only defendant in the case with ties to California, Reel Media Insurance Services,...

