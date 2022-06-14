Alston & Bird Adds Hodgson Russ, McGuireWoods Attys

By Emily Lever (June 14, 2022, 9:33 AM EDT) -- Alston & Bird LLP has hired two finance attorneys from Hodgson Russ LLP and McGuireWoods LLP, the firm announced Monday. Joseph McKernan, a New York-based lateral partner from Hodgson Russ, and Maria Merritt, an associate at McGuireWoods in Atlanta who joins as counsel, have joined Alston & Bird's 100-attorney finance team. "We look forward to collaborating closely with Joe and Maria, who enjoy outstanding reputations for hard work and trusted advice on a range of finance issues and transactions in technology, real estate, energy, and numerous other industries," Shanell Cramer, who co-leads the firm's finance group, said in a statement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS