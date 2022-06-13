High Court Keeps Unsafe Military Housing Suits In State Court

By Daniel Wilson (June 13, 2022, 12:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid from military housing contractors to have residents' claims of unsafe conditions be heard in federal court, allowing the allegations to proceed in Hawaii state court. The justices declined a March petition for certiorari from Ohana Military Communities LLC and Forest City Residential Management LLC that had said the Ninth Circuit had wrongly gone against its own precedent and split with other circuit courts when it ruled that they could not remove to federal court tort cases brought by military families living on Marine Corps Base Hawaii. As is customary, the justices did...

