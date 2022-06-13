Judge Breyer Pitches Law Chat As SF Opioid Trial Nears End

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 13, 2022, 11:50 PM EDT) -- With a high-stakes bench trial winding down over San Francisco's claims that Teva, Allergan, Anda and Walgreens illegally fueled the city's opioid epidemic, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer judge indicated Monday he'd like to schedule a discussion exploring the law governing the case separate from the facts presented at trial. The judge made the suggestion at the conclusion of Monday's trial proceedings. "I was thinking it might be useful to have a two-hour discussion, what is the law separate from the facts," the judge said. "I think it is important to see where the parties are disagreeing." The bench trial kicked...

