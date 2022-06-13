SEC Seeks GPB Capital Receiver In Effort To Thwart Ex-CEO

By Stewart Bishop (June 13, 2022, 8:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday asked a New York federal judge to appoint a receiver for GPB Capital Holdings amid a criminal case against former CEO David Gentile and others, in light of the executive's alleged attempts to reassert control over the company and its cash. The SEC says the court's previous appointment of an independent monitor no longer suffices, given Gentile's "bizarre notion" that the firm and the monitor are required to continue to pursue Gentile's investment objectives, as opposed to oversee a liquidation in order to maximize the value of GPB's assets and return funds to...

