Ga. Judges Say Ports Authority Immune In Dock Worker Suit

By Rosie Manins (June 13, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A Georgia longshoreman can't bring his negligence case against the Georgia Ports Authority over a dock injury because the state agency has sovereign immunity under state law, the Georgia Court of Appeals held Monday. In a 3-0 opinion, the court affirmed a state trial court's dismissal of Benjamin Bryant's case against the Georgia Ports Authority, or GPA, over injuries he sustained when tying the docking lines of a vessel on GPA property in June 2018. Bryant argued that the GPA was liable for the negligence of its police officer James Deloach, who allowed another longshoreman, Francine Johnson, to drive across a...

